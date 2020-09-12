Packers' LaFleur says OL Billy Turner doubtful for opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner didn't practice Friday due to a knee injury and is considered doubtful for the season opener at Minnesota.

Turner, who started all 16 games for Green Bay at right guard last season, had been listed as the first-team right tackle on the depth chart for Sunday's game as the Packers seek a replacement for Bryan Bulaga. After spending most of the last decade as Green Bay’s main right tackle, Bulaga signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in March.

Turner had practiced on a limited basis Thursday. He didn't practice Wednesday.

The Packers’ second-team right tackle on the depth chart is Rick Wagner, who signed with Green Bay in March after getting released by Detroit. Wagner has spent the last six seasons as a starting right tackle with Baltimore (2014-16) and Detroit (2017-19).

Although he missed some training camp practices with an arm injury, Wagner has since returned and isn't included on this week's injury report.

“Anytime you’re not out on the grass and not getting those meaningful reps, it does set you back,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday. “But Rick’s a pro, we’ve got a lot of confidence in him, he’s started a lot of games in this league and he’s done it at a high level. So it’s more or less one of those things that we’re again trying to find the best five to go out there and compete against a very good Minnesota Vikings defense.”

Another possibility could involve moving Elgton Jenkins from left guard to right tackle. Jenkins, a 2019 second-round pick from Mississippi State, made starts at center, left tackle, right tackle and left guard during his college career.

Defensive lineman Montravius Adams also is listed as doubtful. Adams has a toe injury and has practiced on a limited basis each of the last three days. Safety Raven Greene is questionable with a quadriceps injury and also has been a limited practice participant the last three days.

Linebacker Oren Burks practiced fully for a second straight day Friday after being limited Wednesday with a groin injury. Linebacker Randy Ramsey has been ruled out for Sunday's game due to a groin injury.

