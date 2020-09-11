Martinez wins Tour de France Stage 13

The riders in a breakaway pedal during the stage 13 of the Tour de France cycling race over 191 kilometers from Chatel-Guyon to Puy Mary, Friday, Sept... The riders in a breakaway pedal during the stage 13 of the Tour de France cycling race over 191 kilometers from Chatel-Guyon to Puy Mary, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

France's Julian Alaphilippe, left, rides with the riders of the breakaway during the stage 13 of the Tour de France cycling race over 191 kilometers f... France's Julian Alaphilippe, left, rides with the riders of the breakaway during the stage 13 of the Tour de France cycling race over 191 kilometers from Chatel-Guyon to Puy Mary, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Spectators take snapshots of the pack during the stage 13 of the Tour de France cycling race over 191 kilometers from Chatel-Guyon to Puy Mary, Friday... Spectators take snapshots of the pack during the stage 13 of the Tour de France cycling race over 191 kilometers from Chatel-Guyon to Puy Mary, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

The pack rides during the stage 13 of the Tour de France cycling race over 191 kilometers from Chatel-Guyon to Puy Mary, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP P... The pack rides during the stage 13 of the Tour de France cycling race over 191 kilometers from Chatel-Guyon to Puy Mary, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Colombian rider Daniel Martinez won the intense Stage 13 of the Tour de France on Friday, grinding up the steep slopes of the remains of a giant volcano.

German rider Lennard Kämna was second on the climb up to the Puy Mary.

The race's top contenders, racing for the overall lead, were still riding as Martinez beat Kämna in a sprint at the top.

