American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tampa Bay
|28
|16
|.636
|Toronto
|24
|19
|.558
|New York
|22
|21
|.512
|Baltimore
|20
|22
|.476
|Boston
|16
|29
|.356
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|27
|16
|.628
|Minnesota
|27
|18
|.600
|Cleveland
|26
|18
|.591
|Detroit
|20
|23
|.465
|Kansas City
|17
|28
|.378
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|27
|15
|.643
|Houston
|22
|23
|.489
|Seattle
|19
|24
|.442
|Los Angeles
|18
|27
|.400
|Texas
|15
|28
|.349
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
___
St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Oakland 3, Houston 1
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2
Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Kansas City 11, Cleveland 1
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Texas (Allard 0-5), 5:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Toronto (TBD), 6:37 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 3-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:07 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1), 8:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 2-3) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m.