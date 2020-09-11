WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|11
|10
|.524
|—
|x-Connecticut
|10
|11
|.476
|1
|Washington
|7
|13
|.350
|3½
|Atlanta
|6
|14
|.300
|4½
|Indiana
|6
|15
|.286
|5
|New York
|2
|18
|.100
|8½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|17
|3
|.850
|—
|x-Las Vegas
|16
|4
|.800
|1
|x-Los Angeles
|15
|6
|.714
|2½
|x-Phoenix
|13
|8
|.619
|4½
|x-Minnesota
|13
|8
|.619
|4½
|Dallas
|7
|13
|.350
|10
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Indiana 85, New York 75
Las Vegas 104, Minnesota 89
Washington 80, Los Angeles 72
Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Washington at New York, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Dallas at New York, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
No games scheduled.