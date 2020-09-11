  1. Home
WNBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/09/11 22:10

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 11 10 .524
x-Connecticut 10 11 .476 1
Washington 7 13 .350
Atlanta 6 14 .300
Indiana 6 15 .286 5
New York 2 18 .100
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 17 3 .850
x-Las Vegas 16 4 .800 1
x-Los Angeles 15 6 .714
x-Phoenix 13 8 .619
x-Minnesota 13 8 .619
Dallas 7 13 .350 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday's Games

Indiana 85, New York 75

Las Vegas 104, Minnesota 89

Washington 80, Los Angeles 72

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at New York, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at New York, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.