Baseball Glance

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct Tampa Bay 28 16 .636 Toronto 24 19 .558 New York 22 21 .512 Baltimore 20 22 .476 Boston 16 29 .356

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 27 16 .628 Minnesota 27 18 .600 Cleveland 26 18 .591 Detroit 20 23 .465 Kansas City 17 28 .378

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct Oakland 27 15 .643 Houston 22 23 .489 Seattle 19 24 .442 Los Angeles 18 27 .400 Texas 15 28 .349

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

East Division

W L Pct Atlanta 26 18 .591 Philadelphia 21 19 .525 Miami 20 19 .513 New York 20 24 .455 Washington 16 26 .381

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 26 19 .578 St. Louis 19 18 .514 Milwaukee 19 22 .463 Cincinnati 19 25 .432 Pittsburgh 14 27 .341

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct Los Angeles 32 13 .711 San Diego 29 17 .630 San Francisco 23 22 .511 Colorado 20 23 .465 Arizona 16 29 .356

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Oakland 3, Houston 1

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2

Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Kansas City 11, Cleveland 1

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Texas (Allard 0-5), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Toronto (TBD), 6:37 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 3-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:07 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1), 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 2-3) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 7, Washington 6

Miami 7, Philadelphia 6

San Diego 6, San Francisco 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 5

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta (Anderson 2-0) at Washington (Corbin 2-4), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0) at Miami (Ureña 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Toronto (TBD), 6:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1), 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 2-3) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 3-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m.