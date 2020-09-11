ECCT signs MOUs to push low-carbon innovation in south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Europe's top office promoting business in Taiwan signed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Shalun Innovation Alliance (SIA) to promote sustainable green energy and smart technology in Tainan through academic and industrial collaboration.

The signing of the agreement took place on Thursday (Sept. 10) at the eighth annual Low Carbon City Conference in southern Taiwan, hosted jointly by the European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan (ECCT) and the Tainan City Government.

The ECCT also renewed its MOU with National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) to extend their business communication partnership, joint research, expertise exchanges, student internships and employment for graduates among other collaborations.

The alliance was launched in May and is dedicated to connecting local government, businesses, and academic institutions. The idea is to boost innovation and prepare for a business landscape altered by the pandemic and extreme climate change.

NCKU President and SIA convener Dr. Su Huey-jen (蘇慧貞) said the alliance works with universities, industries, and the government to develop action plans that foster eco-innovation and improve smart AI solutions for sustainable infrastructure projects in the Shalun Smart Green Energy Science City — a pioneering project in both the city and countryside that supports regional development.