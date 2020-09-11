MAC apprehensive as delegation heads to cross-strait forum

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Spokesperson Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said on Friday (Sept. 11) the Kuomintang (KMT) needed to explain the purpose and details of its delegation to The Straits Forum.

The delegation is led by former Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平). Chiu said the council may ask for a meeting with Wang upon his return from the event.

The council held a regular press conference on Friday and answered questions about the delegation taking part in the 12th Straits Forum in Xiamen, China. Chiu said the council urged the delegation to pay attention to regulations and to understand the complexity and sensitivity of cross-strait relations, CNA reported.

When asked about the number of people applying to travel to China to participate in The Straits Forum, Chiu responded that so far, he has only received applications from Wu Cheng-tien (吳成典), the former deputy magistrate of Kinmen County and chairman of the New Party. No applications have been received from local government officials.

Chiu said that in accordance with Article 9 of the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, government officials, mayors, security-related officials, administrative officials or heads of counties and cities are required to have government permission in order to travel to China. They must submit an application to the Ministry of the Interior, which is reviewed by an inter-ministerial review committee before leaving for China.

When asked to confirm whether Chen Ming-tung (陳明通), chairman of the MAC, had called Wang to discuss the China trip, Chiu retorted, "This is not factual." He emphasized that after the council expressed its stance on The Straits Forum, Chen called Wang to explain that the regulations were not aimed at him.

The council has previously proposed three The Straits Forum restrictions: