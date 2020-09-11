Taiwan First Bank to make all branches bilingual by 2028

Taiwan First Commercial Bank to make all branches bilingual by 2028. Taiwan First Commercial Bank to make all branches bilingual by 2028. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's First Commercial Bank announced Friday (Sept. 11) that it was aiming to provide Chinese-English bilingual services at all 188 of its national branches by 2028.

Following the establishment of six bilingual branches in 2019, First Bank has set up English service counters at another six locations this year. The bank said it aims to make all its branches bilingual as part of the government's "2030 Bilingual Country Project" — turning Taiwan into an English proficient nation within 10 years.

First Bank said the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) had requested that Taiwan banks offer Chinese-English services at all locations by 2030, but it hopes to accomplish the goal two years early. It added that nearly 2,300 of its employees hold certificates in English proficiency, including 250 who had obtained 900 points or higher on the TOEIC exam.

First Bank President Grace Jeng (鄭美玲) pointed out the purpose of bilingual branches is to enhance service quality, while meeting the demands of an international operation strategy. She said First Bank has 39 overseas branches across Europe, America, Australia, and Asia.

Jeng stressed the company has placed a strong focus on employees learning foreign languages and is recruiting more bilingual talents. She said some employees will receive the opportunity to serve at overseas locations in the future, reported CNA.

Taiwan's 2030 Bilingual Country Project was first mentioned by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in her inauguration speech on May 20. She said the plan would improve the country's overall competitiveness and remove language barriers between Taiwanese and people from other countries.