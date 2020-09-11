  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC cancels athletic meet but hands out bonuses

Chip-making company has done well even during the coronavirus pandemic

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/11 14:30
A previous edition of the TSMC Sport Day 

A previous edition of the TSMC Sport Day  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chip maker, announced Friday (Sept. 11) it was canceling its annual athletics meet, but employees could expect a bonus of NT$12,000 (US$410) each.

The company’s sports event fell victim to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), with the funds originally budgeted for its organization turned into NT$1,000 shopping vouchers for each TSMC employee in Taiwan, CNA reported. In addition, all 42,000 staff members would get a bonus of NT$12,000, costing the semiconductor giant NT$504 million.

The company, which has been praised for being successful even during the pandemic, said it would not forget its social responsibilities. In order to fulfill its obligations to society, it would spend NT$20 million to fund sports activities at schools in remote parts of Taiwan.
TSMC
TSMC sport day
bonuses
semiconductor industry
chips
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Surgical masks must be embossed with ‘Made in Taiwan’ from Sept. 17
Surgical masks must be embossed with ‘Made in Taiwan’ from Sept. 17
2020/09/10 16:56
Singapore jails Taiwanese woman for sneezing at security guard
Singapore jails Taiwanese woman for sneezing at security guard
2020/09/10 14:29
Taiwan reports new imported coronavirus case from Indonesia
Taiwan reports new imported coronavirus case from Indonesia
2020/09/10 14:26
China's most ambitious semiconductor investment project halted
China's most ambitious semiconductor investment project halted
2020/09/10 12:57
Senior envoy from Taiwan addresses French Senate for first time
Senior envoy from Taiwan addresses French Senate for first time
2020/09/10 10:41