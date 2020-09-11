Taiwan confirms Filipina and Taiwanese man as imported coronavirus cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed a Filipina mother in her 30s and a Taiwanese man in his 60s, who returned from the Philippines, as Taiwan’s two latest Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Friday (Sept. 11), bringing the total up to 498.

Case No. 497 is a Philippine citizen who was tested for the virus before giving birth to a baby, now listed as a contact to be investigated, said CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中).

The woman arrived in Taiwan on a flight via Hong Kong on Aug. 29 to visit relatives and originally tested negative. However, on Thursday (Sept. 10), the woman was about to give birth, leading to another round of testing that turned out positive, though the new mother did not show any symptoms of an infection.

Case No. 498 is a Taiwanese man in his 60s who had been working in the Philippines since January. He fell ill in July and sought medical care while in the Southeast Asian country. A first test there was positive, but later, before his return to Taiwan, two more tests turned out negative.

After his arrival back in Taiwan on Sept. 9, new tests gave a positive result, leading to his hospitalization. No other passengers on his flight needed to be isolated, though 11 crew members were asked to monitor their own health.

The country’s death toll from the pandemic remains at seven, with 406 cases imported, 55 local, 36 originating from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," and one case of an undetermined nature, a Belgian engineer who arrived in Taiwan in early May to work on a wind energy project in Changhua County.

A total of 16 people with COVID were still being cared for at hospitals, according to the latest CECC statistics.