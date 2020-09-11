  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/09/11 12:03
Reflected in the rearview mirror, Jose Collantes gets a hug from daughter Kehity while they're stopped at a red light, as Jose drives his five-year-ol...
Demonstrators clash with police during protests sparked by the death of a man after he was detained by police in Bogota, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Jav...
Supporters of Bolivian presidential candidate for the Movement Towards Socialism Party, MAS, Luis Arce, hold garlands to be given to Arce during the o...
Buenos Aires provincial police light flares as they protest for better wages and working conditions, amid the new coronavirus pandemic in La Matanza, ...
Imprisoned gang members, wearing protective face masks, sit inside a group cell during a media tour of the prison in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador, Frida...
The corpses of two people who died of COVID-19 earlier in the morning lie inside the morgue of the National Hospital before their relatives come for t...
People enjoy the Ipanema beach amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept.6, 2020. Brazilians are packing the beaches a...
A macaw flies down as it looks to land on an antenna for food, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Cara...
Paulina Mariano Ortiz, 7, whispers to her brother Axel, 5, in a pick-up truck bed repurposed as an educational space on the southern edge of Mexico Ci...
Jose Collantes holds his daughter Kehity by the grave of his wife, her mother, Silvia Cano, who died of the new coronavirus at age 37, as they visit h...

SEPT. 4-10, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Rebecca Blackwell in Mexico City.

