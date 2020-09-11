Taiwan deports crew of Chinese vessel after 46-day detention

Crew members of trespassing ship deported back to China on Thursday. (Kaohsiung Coast Guard Administration photo) Crew members of trespassing ship deported back to China on Thursday. (Kaohsiung Coast Guard Administration photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The captain and 17 crew members of a Chinese fishing boat caught trespassing in the waters around Taiwan's Dongsha Islands in July were deported Thursday (Sept. 10) after a 46-day detention and a NT$600,000 (US$20,485) fine was imposed.

Taiwan's Coast Guard spotted the Chinese vessel fishing in its waters on July 24. All crew members were detained and charged with breaching the Immigration Act, as well as the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area.

Kaohsiung District Prosecutors' Office said it had received reports of illegal nighttime fishing near the Dongsha Islands and was able to catch the Chinese fishing boat Jinghai 0109309 in the act. Approximately 500 kg of eels caught by the crew were found on the boat before being released back into the sea.

In a statement Friday (Sept. 11), the Kaohsiung Coast Guard Administration pointed out the crew members had been detained for 46 days and were deported back to China on Thursday. They said all fishing gear on the boat was seized and the fishermen had been warned of the consequences if caught again, reported Liberty Times.

The coast guard promised to continue its enhanced crackdown and safeguard the local fisheries industry, reported CNA.



Chinese fishing ship caught trespassing in Taiwan waters July 24. (Kaohsiung Coast Guard Administration photo)