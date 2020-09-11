  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/09/11 08:43
An Indian woman wearing white protective gear mourns after taking a glimpse of her husband's body, a victim of COVID 19, at a cremation ground in Gauh...
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. India's coronavirus cases have crossed 4 ...
Ethnic Rohingya people rest after the boat carrying them landed in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, early Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Almost 300 Rohi...
Local boys are silhouetted as they ride on a motorcycle back to home after offering food at a Buddhist pagoda during the Pchum Ben festival or Ancesto...
A woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks in the shade of a building Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Tokyo. The Jap...
Attendees wearing face masks watch an event to honor some of those involved in China's fight against COVID-19 at the Great Hall of the People in Beiji...
A visitor wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus, walks along a stream in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (AP Photo...
A man carrying umbrellas walks by a photo showing Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with ethnic minorities on display at a hotel in Chengdu in southw...

Sept. 4-10, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com