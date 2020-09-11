AP Week in Pictures: Asia

A man carrying umbrellas walks by a photo showing Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with ethnic minorities on display at a hotel in Chengdu in southw... A man carrying umbrellas walks by a photo showing Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with ethnic minorities on display at a hotel in Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan province, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Communist Party officials said Sichuan had raised hundreds of thousands out of poverty since 2012. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A visitor wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus, walks along a stream in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (AP Photo... A visitor wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus, walks along a stream in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Attendees wearing face masks watch an event to honor some of those involved in China's fight against COVID-19 at the Great Hall of the People in Beiji... Attendees wearing face masks watch an event to honor some of those involved in China's fight against COVID-19 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Chinese leader Xi Jinping is praising China's role in battling the global coronavirus pandemic and expressing support for the U.N.'s World Health Organization, in a repudiation of U.S. criticism and a bid to rally domestic support for Communist Party leadership. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks in the shade of a building Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Tokyo. The Jap... A woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks in the shade of a building Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 130 coronavirus cases on Friday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Local boys are silhouetted as they ride on a motorcycle back to home after offering food at a Buddhist pagoda during the Pchum Ben festival or Ancesto... Local boys are silhouetted as they ride on a motorcycle back to home after offering food at a Buddhist pagoda during the Pchum Ben festival or Ancestors's Day in Kob Srov village on the outskirt of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, early Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020. Cambodians celebrate the traditional 15-day festival, paying respect to deceased relatives. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Ethnic Rohingya people rest after the boat carrying them landed in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, early Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Almost 300 Rohi... Ethnic Rohingya people rest after the boat carrying them landed in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, early Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Almost 300 Rohingya Muslims were found on a beach in Indonesia's Aceh province Monday and were evacuated by military, police and Red Cross volunteers, authorities said. (AP Photo/Zik Maulana)

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. India's coronavirus cases have crossed 4 ... A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. India's coronavirus cases have crossed 4 million, leading the world in new infections and deepening misery in the country's vast hinterlands where surges have crippled the underfunded health care system. Initially, the virus ravaged India's sprawling and densely populated cities. It has since stretched to almost every state, spreading through villages. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

An Indian woman wearing white protective gear mourns after taking a glimpse of her husband's body, a victim of COVID 19, at a cremation ground in Gauh... An Indian woman wearing white protective gear mourns after taking a glimpse of her husband's body, a victim of COVID 19, at a cremation ground in Gauhati, India, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. India reported another record spike of 95,735 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours as the virus spreads beyond its major cities. The ministry said the surge in new infections is due to ramping of daily testing that exceeds 1 million now. However, experts caution that India's outbreak is entering a more dangerous phase as the virus spreads to smaller towns and villages. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Sept. 4-10, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

