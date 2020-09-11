History-making Trinbago wins Caribbean Premier League title

TAROUBA, Trinidad (AP) — The Trinbago Knight Riders completed the first unbeaten season in the eight-year history of the Caribbean Premier League with an eight-wicket win over the St. Lucia Zouks in Thursday's final.

The Knight Riders were 10-0 in the round-robin tournament and beat Jamaica in the semifinals on Tuesday, also at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. Trinbago also won league titles in 2017 and 2018 and took the championship in 2015 under the team's former name of Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel.

Trinbago's Lendl Simmons and Darren Bravo had an unbroken partnership of 138 off 88 balls, the highest in the tournament this year and best ever in a final.

The St. Lucia Zouks put up what shaped as a competitive total, but lost seven wickets for 39 runs off the last five overs.

Simmons finished with 84 not out and Bravo was unbeaten on 58 in Trinbago's total of 158-2. St. Lucia, 154 all out, was led by Andre Fletcher's 39.

Trinbago captain Kieron Pollard took 4-30 and Pakistan-born Australian legpinner Fawad Ahmed returned 2-22. Pollard was named player of the tournament and Simmons was voted player of the final.

___

