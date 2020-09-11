Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Cleveland
|26
|17
|.605
|_
|Minnesota
|27
|18
|.600
|_
|Toronto
|24
|19
|.558
|2
|New York
|22
|21
|.512
|4
|Houston
|22
|22
|.500
|4½
|Baltimore
|20
|22
|.476
|5½
|Detroit
|19
|22
|.463
|6
|Seattle
|19
|24
|.442
|7
|Los Angeles
|17
|27
|.386
|9½
|Kansas City
|16
|28
|.364
|10½
|Texas
|15
|27
|.357
|10½
|Boston
|15
|29
|.341
|11½
Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0
Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3
Oakland 3, Houston 2
San Francisco 10, Seattle 1
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Houston at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.
Boston (Triggs 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-1), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Texas (Lyles 1-4), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-5), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 7-0) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 2-2) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 5:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|28
|17
|.622
|_
|Philadelphia
|21
|18
|.538
|_
|San Francisco
|23
|21
|.523
|½
|St. Louis
|18
|17
|.514
|1
|Miami
|19
|19
|.500
|1½
|Colorado
|20
|23
|.465
|3
|Milwaukee
|19
|22
|.463
|3
|New York
|20
|24
|.455
|3½
|Cincinnati
|19
|24
|.442
|4
|Washington
|16
|25
|.390
|6
|Pittsburgh
|14
|27
|.341
|8
|Arizona
|15
|29
|.341
|8½
Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0
Chicago White Sox 8, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6
San Diego 5, Colorado 3
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Atlanta 29, Miami 9
San Francisco 10, Seattle 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at St. Louis, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 4-3) at Miami (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Tomlin 2-2) at Washington (Fedde 1-3), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-5), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 1-2) at Miami (Rogers 1-0), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (Cueto 2-0) at San Diego (Richards 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 2-2) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
