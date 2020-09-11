  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2020/09/11 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Thu:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Sep 303.75 304.10 295.80 298.70 Down 5.30
Oct 303.35 304.20 295.90 298.70 Down 5.25
Nov 305.15 305.15 296.45 299.25 Down 5.35
Dec 305.50 305.90 296.05 299.85 Down 5.30
Jan 303.85 305.75 300.00 300.50 Down 5.30
Feb 300.65 301.10 300.65 301.10 Down 5.35
Mar 306.95 307.10 297.70 301.35 Down 5.35
Apr 301.80 Down 5.40
May 304.90 307.25 299.40 302.00 Down 5.35
Jun 302.30 Down 5.30
Jul 305.80 307.10 299.70 302.40 Down 5.30
Aug 302.60 Down 5.35
Sep 304.50 307.35 302.65 302.65 Down 5.30
Oct 302.75 Down 5.30
Nov 302.95 Down 5.30
Dec 302.95 Down 5.30
Jan 303.15 Down 5.30
Feb 303.20 Down 5.35
Mar 303.20 Down 5.35
Apr 303.50 Down 5.35
May 303.35 Down 5.35
Jun 303.70 Down 5.35
Jul 303.60 Down 5.35
Aug 303.60 Down 5.35
Sep 303.70 Down 5.35
Dec 303.80 Down 5.35
Mar 303.90 Down 5.35
May 304.25 Down 5.35
Jul 304.60 Down 5.35
Sep 304.85 Down 5.35
Dec 307.80 Down 5.35
Mar 307.80 Down 5.35
May 307.85 Down 5.35
Jul 307.90 Down 5.35
Sep 307.95 Down 5.35
Dec 308.00 Down 5.35
Mar 308.05 Down 5.35
May 308.10 Down 5.35
Jul 308.15 Down 5.35