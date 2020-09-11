New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Thu:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|303.75
|304.10
|295.80
|298.70 Down 5.30
|Oct
|303.35
|304.20
|295.90
|298.70 Down 5.25
|Nov
|305.15
|305.15
|296.45
|299.25 Down 5.35
|Dec
|305.50
|305.90
|296.05
|299.85 Down 5.30
|Jan
|303.85
|305.75
|300.00
|300.50 Down 5.30
|Feb
|300.65
|301.10
|300.65
|301.10 Down 5.35
|Mar
|306.95
|307.10
|297.70
|301.35 Down 5.35
|Apr
|301.80 Down 5.40
|May
|304.90
|307.25
|299.40
|302.00 Down 5.35
|Jun
|302.30 Down 5.30
|Jul
|305.80
|307.10
|299.70
|302.40 Down 5.30
|Aug
|302.60 Down 5.35
|Sep
|304.50
|307.35
|302.65
|302.65 Down 5.30
|Oct
|302.75 Down 5.30
|Nov
|302.95 Down 5.30
|Dec
|302.95 Down 5.30
|Jan
|303.15 Down 5.30
|Feb
|303.20 Down 5.35
|Mar
|303.20 Down 5.35
|Apr
|303.50 Down 5.35
|May
|303.35 Down 5.35
|Jun
|303.70 Down 5.35
|Jul
|303.60 Down 5.35
|Aug
|303.60 Down 5.35
|Sep
|303.70 Down 5.35
|Dec
|303.80 Down 5.35
|Mar
|303.90 Down 5.35
|May
|304.25 Down 5.35
|Jul
|304.60 Down 5.35
|Sep
|304.85 Down 5.35
|Dec
|307.80 Down 5.35
|Mar
|307.80 Down 5.35
|May
|307.85 Down 5.35
|Jul
|307.90 Down 5.35
|Sep
|307.95 Down 5.35
|Dec
|308.00 Down 5.35
|Mar
|308.05 Down 5.35
|May
|308.10 Down 5.35
|Jul
|308.15 Down 5.35