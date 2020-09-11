New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thursday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|37.80
|38.18
|37.02
|37.30
|Down .75
|Oct
|38.16
|38.53
|37.37
|37.66
|Down .75
|Nov
|38.59
|38.99
|37.83
|38.11
|Down .76
|Dec
|39.12
|39.42
|38.35
|38.60
|Down .74
|Jan
|39.53
|39.80
|38.80
|39.08
|Down .70
|Feb
|39.94
|40.24
|39.28
|39.52
|Down .66
|Mar
|40.27
|40.45
|39.68
|39.93
|Down .62
|Apr
|40.60
|40.85
|40.11
|40.30
|Down .58
|May
|40.96
|41.25
|40.39
|40.64
|Down .55
|Jun
|41.20
|41.39
|40.88
|40.94
|Down .52
|Jul
|41.44
|41.75
|40.94
|41.21
|Down .50
|Aug
|41.80
|41.82
|41.36
|41.45
|Down .48
|Sep
|41.84
|41.84
|41.68
|41.68
|Down .45
|Oct
|41.89
|Down .43
|Nov
|42.26
|42.53
|41.74
|42.08
|Down .41
|Dec
|42.24
|Down .38
|Jan
|42.22
|42.75
|42.22
|42.39
|Down .36
|Feb
|43.04
|43.04
|42.54
|42.54
|Down .35
|Mar
|42.70
|Down .32
|Apr
|42.85
|Down .32
|May
|43.04
|43.31
|42.66
|42.99
|Down .32
|Jun
|43.11
|Down .31
|Jul
|43.23
|Down .30
|Aug
|43.36
|Down .29
|Sep
|43.51
|Down .28
|Oct
|43.65
|Down .28
|Nov
|43.74
|44.10
|43.44
|43.79
|Down .28
|Dec
|43.90
|Down .26
|Jan
|44.01
|Down .26
|Feb
|44.12
|Down .26
|Mar
|44.22
|Down .27
|Apr
|44.32
|Down .27
|May
|44.33
|44.45
|44.33
|44.45
|Down .26
|Jun
|44.55
|Down .25
|Jul
|44.67
|Down .24
|Aug
|44.79
|Down .24
|Sep
|44.91
|Down .24
|Oct
|45.05
|Down .24
|Nov
|45.40
|45.70
|45.00
|45.21
|Down .22
|Dec
|45.30
|Down .22
|Jan
|45.45
|Down .21
|Feb
|45.54
|Down .21
|Mar
|45.63
|Down .21
|Apr
|45.73
|Down .22
|May
|45.82
|Down .22
|Jun
|45.89
|Down .22
|Jul
|46.04
|Down .21
|Aug
|46.13
|Down .21
|Sep
|46.27
|Down .20
|Oct
|46.40
|Down .20
|Nov
|46.74
|46.76
|46.33
|46.55
|Down .19
|Dec
|46.61
|Down .19
|Jan
|46.70
|Down .19
|Feb
|46.78
|Down .19
|Mar
|46.91
|Down .18
|Apr
|47.02
|Down .18
|May
|47.17
|Down .18
|Jun
|47.27
|Down .18
|Jul
|47.42
|Down .17
|Aug
|47.53
|Down .17
|Sep
|47.67
|Down .16
|Oct
|47.78
|Down .16
|Nov
|47.91
|Down .15
|Dec
|47.97
|Down .15
|Jan
|48.03
|Down .14
|Feb
|48.17
|Down .14
|Mar
|48.28
|Down .13
|Apr
|48.44
|Down .13
|May
|48.60
|Down .12
|Jun
|48.76
|Down .12
|Jul
|48.90
|Down .11
|Aug
|49.02
|Down .11
|Sep
|49.14
|Down .10
|Oct
|49.23
|Down .10
|Nov
|49.31
|Down .09
|Dec
|49.35
|Down .09
|Jan
|49.41
|Down .09
|Feb
|49.51
|Down .09
|Mar
|49.61
|Down .09
|Apr
|49.77
|Down .09
|May
|49.88
|Down .09
|Jun
|50.07
|Down .09
|Jul
|50.20
|Down .09
|Aug
|50.31
|Down .09
|Sep
|50.40
|Down .09
|Oct
|50.48
|Down .09
|Nov
|50.52
|Down .09
|Dec
|50.56
|Down .09
|Jan
|50.60
|Down .09
|Feb
|50.67
|Down .09
|Mar
|50.75
|Down .09
|Apr
|50.88
|Down .09
|May
|50.97
|Down .09
|Jun
|51.15
|Down .09
|Jul
|51.26
|Down .09
|Aug
|51.36
|Down .09
|Sep
|51.44
|Down .09
|Oct
|51.50
|Down .09
|Nov
|51.53
|Down .09
|Dec
|51.58
|Down .09
|Jan
|51.62
|Down .09
|Feb
|51.69
|Down .09
|Mar
|51.77
|Down .09
|Apr
|51.88
|Down .09
|May
|51.95
|Down .09
|Jun
|52.10
|Down .09
|Jul
|52.20
|Down .09
|Aug
|52.28
|Down .09
|Sep
|52.36
|Down .09
|Oct
|52.42
|Down .09
|Nov
|52.48
|Down .09
|Dec
|52.56
|Down .09
|Jan
|52.60
|Down .09
|Feb
|52.65
|Down .09
|Mar
|52.74
|Down .09
|Apr
|52.84
|Down .09
|May
|52.90
|Down .09
|Jun
|53.01
|Down .09
|Jul
|53.11
|Down .09
|Aug
|53.21
|Down .09
|Sep
|53.30
|Down .09
|Oct
|53.38
|Down .09
|Nov
|53.44
|Down .09
|Dec
|53.50
|Down .09
|Jan
|53.55
|Down .09