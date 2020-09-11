BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2606
|Down
|25
|Oct
|2537
|Down
|25
|Dec
|2527
|Down
|22
|Dec
|2568
|2583
|2530
|2537
|Down
|25
|Mar
|2556
|2568
|2519
|2527
|Down
|22
|May
|2551
|2559
|2511
|2517
|Down
|23
|Jul
|2550
|2550
|2508
|2511
|Down
|23
|Sep
|2539
|2541
|2505
|2505
|Down
|23
|Dec
|2528
|2529
|2492
|2492
|Down
|24
|Mar
|2492
|Down
|24
|May
|2490
|Down
|24
|Jul
|2488
|Down
|24