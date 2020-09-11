BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Sep 2606 Down 25 Oct 2537 Down 25 Dec 2527 Down 22 Dec 2568 2583 2530 2537 Down 25 Mar 2556 2568 2519 2527 Down 22 May 2551 2559 2511 2517 Down 23 Jul 2550 2550 2508 2511 Down 23 Sep 2539 2541 2505 2505 Down 23 Dec 2528 2529 2492 2492 Down 24 Mar 2492 Down 24 May 2490 Down 24 Jul 2488 Down 24