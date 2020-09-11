  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/09/11 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Sep 2606 Down 25
Oct 2537 Down 25
Dec 2527 Down 22
Dec 2568 2583 2530 2537 Down 25
Mar 2556 2568 2519 2527 Down 22
May 2551 2559 2511 2517 Down 23
Jul 2550 2550 2508 2511 Down 23
Sep 2539 2541 2505 2505 Down 23
Dec 2528 2529 2492 2492 Down 24
Mar 2492 Down 24
May 2490 Down 24
Jul 2488 Down 24