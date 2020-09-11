It's the "Las Vegas" Raiders opening vs. rebuilding Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LAS VEGAS (7-9) at CAROLINA (5-11)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Raiders by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Raiders 8-8; Panthers 6-9-1

SERIES RECORD - Series tied 3-3

LAST MEETING - Raiders beat Panthers 35-32 on Nov. 27, 2016 in Oakland

RAIDERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (11), RUSH (13), PASS (9).

RAIDERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (19), RUSH (8), PASS (28).

PANTHERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (19), RUSH (14), PASS (13).

PANTHERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (23), RUSH (28), PASS (25).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Raiders will play first game representing their new home city Las Vegas. ... QB Derek Carr returns as starter after throwing for 21 TDs and eight INTs last season. ... RB Josh Jacobs emerged as the Raiders' top rusher a year ago, running for 1,150 yards and seven TDs, and will look to test a revamped Panthers defensive line. ... TE Darren Waller led all Raiders receivers with 90 catches for 1,145 yards. ... WR Henry Ruggs III, the team's first-round pick, averaged 18.7 yards per reception last year at Alabama. ... Raiders are eager to get a look at 2019 first-round draft pick Johnathan Abram, who played only one game as a rookie before a season-ending torn rotator cuff. ... Panthers are only NFL team with a new head coach (Matt Rhule), two new coordinators (Joe Brady and Phil Snow) and a new starting QB (Teddy Bridgewater). ... Bridgewater makes his starting debut as Panthers QB, replacing Cam Newton (New England). He was 5-0 as Saints starter last year with a 153.8 quarterback rating while filling in for Drew Brees. ... All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey is looking to become the only player in NFL history to get 1,000-yard rushing and receiving seasons in back-to-back years. ... WR D.J. Moore looking to build on an 87-catch, 1,175-yard receiving season. ... Panthers have eight new starters on defense. They allowed 5.2 yards per carry and 32 touchdowns rushing last season, both last in the NFL. ... Former Raider MLB Tahir Whitehead replaces the retired Luke Kuechly. ... DT Kawan Short returns after missing 14 games with a shoulder injury. He will be paired with first-round pick DT Derrick Brown in the middle of the defense. Fantasy tip: Bridgewater has a chance to put up big numbers this season with a solid group of receivers. Given the fact Carolina's defense might not be that good, Bridgewater could be put in a position of chasing points, which could potentially lead to big fantasy football numbers.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL