Dolphins, Pats adjust to offensive changes entering opener

MIAMI (5-11) at NEW ENGLAND (12-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Patriots by 6

SERIES RECORD - Dolphins lead 56-53

LAST MEETING - Dolphins beat Patriots 27-24 on Dec. 29, 2019 at New England

DOLPHINS OFFENSE - OVERALL (27), RUSH (32), PASS (12).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE - OVERALL (30), RUSH (27), PASS (26).

PATRIOTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (15), RUSH (18), PASS (8).

PATRIOTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (1), RUSH (6), PASS (2).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Teams split season series in 2019, with each team winning on the road. … Dolphins have won three of last five meetings dating back to 2017. ... Brian Flores is trying to become the first Dolphins coach since Don Shula to win at New England two years in a row. ... Dolphins will wear jersey patch this season to honor Shula, who died in May at 90. ... Veteran NFL coach Chan Gailey returns to Miami for his second stint as Dolphins offensive coordinator. He previously held the position from 2000-2001 under Dave Wannstedt. ... Three of the Dolphins’ eight captains are newcomers who came from the Patriots: center Ted Karras, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and linebacker Elandon Roberts. ... Over the past five seasons, the Dolphins have given up an average of 377 yards per game, more than any team. … Miami enters Week 1 with the second-youngest roster in the NFL by average age (25.57 years). It ranks behind only Jacksonville (25.45). Only two of the 53 Dolphins are older than 28. ... Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick has 17 game-winning drives in his career. Four came in the final eight games of 2019, including season-finale win at New England. ... Miami CB Xavien Howard played only five games in 2019, but is still tied for most interceptions in the NFL since December 2017. ... Tom Brady ended his 20-year stint in New England when he signed with Tampa Bay in free agency. Sunday marks just the fifth game since 2009 that Brady won’t be the Patriots’ starter at quarterback. Cam Newton makes his debut as New England’s new starting QB after spending nine seasons in Carolina. He appeared in only two games for the Panthers in 2019 before going on injured reserve with a broken bone in his foot, which required surgery. … Newton passed for 254 yards and four TDs and no INTs, and rushed for 95 yards in his last game vs. Miami on Nov. 13, 2017. … RB Sony Michel led the team last season with 912 rushing yards and a career-high seven rushing TDs. It was his second consecutive season with 900 or more rushing yards. … WR Julian Edelman led the Patriots in catches (100), receiving yards (1,117) and receiving TDs (six) last season. It was his second season with 100 or more catches and 1,000 or more receiving yards (2013). … CB Stephon Gilmore became the sixth cornerback in NFL history to win Defensive Player of the Year after leading the league with 20 pass breakups and tying for the league lead with a career-high six INTs. … S Devin McCourty was one of four players in the NFL last season with five or more INTs and two or more forced fumbles. Fantasy tip: Patriots RB James White had 908 scrimmage yards (645 receiving, 263 rushing) and six TDs (five receiving, one rushing) last season. It was his second consecutive season with 900 or more scrimmage yards.

