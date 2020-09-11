Packers, Vikings open season in Minnesota for 1st time

GREEN BAY (14-4) at MINNESOTA (11-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE — Vikings by 3

SERIES RECORD — Packers lead 62-54-3

LAST MEETING — Packers beat Vikings 23-10 on Dec. 23, 2019 in Minnesota

PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (15), PASS (17).

PACKERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (23), PASS (14).

VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (6), PASS (23).

VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (13), PASS (15).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — For the first time in 60 seasons of existence, Minnesota's opener is at home against the division rival Packers. The two teams have opened in Green Bay six times: 1962, 1974, 1992, 1994, 2003 and 2008. ... Twenty-three of the last 35 regular-season games between the teams have been decided by seven points or less. ... The Packers clinched the NFC North last December by winning at U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time in four tries. This game will be played without fans, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ... The Vikings are 23-9 at home in the regular season since the $1.1 billion venue opened in 2016, tied with New Orleans and Philadelphia for the best home record in the NFC during that span. ... The Packers are 47-18-1 in games QB Aaron Rodgers has played against NFC North teams, including 6-0 last year. ... Rodgers is 14-8-1 as the starter against the Vikings, including the playoffs, with 44 TDs, seven interceptions and a 67.7 completion percentage. His passer rating of 107.1 is the highest of any opposing starting QB in history against the Vikings. ... Packers RB Aaron Jones tied for the NFL lead last season with 19 total TDs and rushed for a career-high 154 yards against the Vikings in their last meeting. ... Packers OLB Za'Darius Smith had a career-most 3 1/2 sacks and five tackles for loss at Minnesota last year. ... Vikings QB Kirk Cousins had his two worst games of the season against the Packers in 2019, accounting for half of his six interceptions and his two lowest passer ratings of the year (58.8 and 52.9). ... Vikings RB Dalvin Cook had 191 yards from scrimmage, including a 75-yard touchdown run, in the last game at Green Bay. He didn't face the Packers in December due to a shoulder injury. ... Vikings DE Danielle Hunter, who has 5 1/2 sacks of Rodgers in nine matchups, was placed on IR this week. ... The Vikings have six CBs on their roster, including three rookies, all age 23 or younger. ... Fantasy tip: Packers WR Allen Lazard, who had 477 receiving yards and three TDs in first full season, figures to have a larger role this year.

