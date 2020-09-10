  1. Home
  2. World

WNBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/09/10 22:10

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 11 10 .524
x-Connecticut 10 11 .476 1
Washington 6 13 .316 4
Atlanta 6 14 .300
Indiana 5 15 .250
New York 2 17 .105 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 17 3 .850
x-Las Vegas 15 4 .789
x-Los Angeles 15 5 .750 2
x-Minnesota 13 7 .650 4
x-Phoenix 13 8 .619
Dallas 7 13 .350 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday's Games

Phoenix 100, Connecticut 95, OT

Atlanta 97, Chicago 89

Seattle 107, Dallas 95

Thursday's Games

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at New York, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at New York, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m.