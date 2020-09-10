WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|11
|10
|.524
|—
|x-Connecticut
|10
|11
|.476
|1
|Washington
|6
|13
|.316
|4
|Atlanta
|6
|14
|.300
|4½
|Indiana
|5
|15
|.250
|5½
|New York
|2
|17
|.105
|8
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|17
|3
|.850
|—
|x-Las Vegas
|15
|4
|.789
|1½
|x-Los Angeles
|15
|5
|.750
|2
|x-Minnesota
|13
|7
|.650
|4
|x-Phoenix
|13
|8
|.619
|4½
|Dallas
|7
|13
|.350
|10
x-clinched playoff spot
Phoenix 100, Connecticut 95, OT
Atlanta 97, Chicago 89
Seattle 107, Dallas 95
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Washington at New York, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Dallas at New York, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m.