American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct Tampa Bay 28 15 .651 Toronto 24 19 .558 New York 22 21 .512 Baltimore 20 22 .476 Boston 15 29 .341

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 27 16 .628 Cleveland 26 17 .605 Minnesota 27 18 .600 Detroit 19 22 .463 Kansas City 16 28 .364

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct Oakland 26 15 .634 Houston 22 22 .500 Seattle 19 24 .442 Los Angeles 17 27 .386 Texas 15 27 .357

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 3, Houston 2

San Francisco 10, Seattle 1

Thursday's Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Houston at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Texas (Lyles 1-4), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-5), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 7-0) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 2-2) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game