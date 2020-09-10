All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct Atlanta 25 18 .581 Philadelphia 21 18 .538 Miami 19 19 .500 New York 20 24 .455 Washington 16 25 .390

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 25 19 .568 St. Louis 18 17 .514 Milwaukee 19 22 .463 Cincinnati 19 24 .442 Pittsburgh 14 27 .341

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct Los Angeles 32 12 .727 San Diego 28 17 .622 San Francisco 23 21 .523 Colorado 20 23 .465 Arizona 15 29 .341

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0

Chicago White Sox 8, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6

San Diego 5, Colorado 3

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 29, Miami 9

San Francisco 10, Seattle 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Thursday's Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at St. Louis, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Tomlin 2-2) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-5), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Cueto 2-0) at San Diego (Richards 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 2-2) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.