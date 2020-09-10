All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Tampa Bay 28 15 .651 6-4 L-2 14-6 14-9 Toronto 24 19 .558 6-4 L-1 10-6 14-13 New York 22 21 .512 3-7 W-1 14-7 8-14 Baltimore 20 22 .476 6-4 L-1 10-15 10-7 Boston 15 29 .341 3-7 W-1 8-17 7-12

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Chicago 27 16 .628 7-3 W-1 11-9 16-7 Cleveland 26 17 .605 5-5 L-2 12-10 14-7 Minnesota 27 18 .600 7-3 L-1 18-5 9-13 Detroit 19 22 .463 4-6 L-1 10-11 9-11 Kansas City 16 28 .364 3-7 W-2 7-13 9-15

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Oakland 26 15 .634 5-5 W-1 17-7 9-8 Houston 22 22 .500 3-7 L-1 16-6 6-16 Seattle 19 24 .442 6-4 L-2 11-8 8-16 Los Angeles 17 27 .386 5-5 L-2 12-12 5-15 Texas 15 27 .357 3-7 W-2 11-10 4-17

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 25 18 .581 6-4 W-1 15-8 10-10 Philadelphia 21 18 .538 7-3 L-1 15-10 6-8 Miami 19 19 .500 5-5 L-1 2-9 17-10 New York 20 24 .455 5-5 W-1 10-13 10-11 Washington 16 25 .390 4-6 W-2 8-13 8-12

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Chicago 25 19 .568 5-5 L-1 15-12 10-7 St. Louis 18 17 .514 6-4 W-1 9-8 9-9 Milwaukee 19 22 .463 5-5 W-1 8-10 11-12 Cincinnati 19 24 .442 4-6 W-1 8-11 11-13 Pittsburgh 14 27 .341 4-6 L-1 9-14 5-13

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Los Angeles 32 12 .727 8-2 W-2 15-7 17-5 San Diego 28 17 .622 8-2 W-4 15-6 13-11 San Francisco 23 21 .523 8-2 W-5 14-9 9-12 Colorado 20 23 .465 3-7 L-3 9-12 11-11 Arizona 15 29 .341 1-9 L-5 9-11 6-18

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 3, Houston 2

San Francisco 10, Seattle 1

Thursday's Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Houston at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Texas (Lyles 1-4), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-5), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 7-0) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 2-2) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0

Chicago White Sox 8, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6

San Diego 5, Colorado 3

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 29, Miami 9

San Francisco 10, Seattle 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Thursday's Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at St. Louis, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Tomlin 2-2) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-5), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Cueto 2-0) at San Diego (Richards 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 2-2) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.