Marcelo Bielsa announces he will remain manager of Leeds

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 file photo, Lille coach Marcelo Bielsa looks on before a French League one soccer match against Marseille at the ... FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 file photo, Lille coach Marcelo Bielsa looks on before a French League one soccer match against Marseille at the Lille Metropole stadium, in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France. A 16-year absence from the Premier League would have been unthinkable for Leeds supporters in the past but Marcelo Bielsa has masterminded a return to the big time for the 1992 champions and they will be looking to ruffle a few feathers in the coming months.(AP Photo/Michel Spingler, file)

LEEDS, England (AP) — Marcelo Bielsa says he will remain in charge of Leeds for the team's first season back in the English Premier League.

The Argentine coach guided the northern club back into the top division after a 16-year absence in July but had yet to commit to a new contract.

“I will be working the next season at Leeds United," Bielsa said on Thursday ahead of the season opener on Saturday against champion Liverpool.

