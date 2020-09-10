5 Things to Know for Today

In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photo, a Kansas City Chiefs fan walks outside the stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francis... In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photo, a Kansas City Chiefs fan walks outside the stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs fans who file into Arrowhead stadium Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 for a masked and socially distanced start to the current season won't be wearing headdresses or face paint amid a nationwide push for racial justice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) File)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP’S OWN WORDS BRING FOCUS BACK TO VIRUS Saying he “wanted to always play it down,” the president is redirecting attention to his handling of the pandemic less than two months before the election.

2. US WEST RAVAGED BY WILDFIRES A Northern California wildfire threatens thousands of homes after winds whipped it into a deadly monster while numerous wildfires burned in Oregon and Washington state, causing destruction and mass evacuations.

3. ‘N95S ARE STILL IN A SHORTAGE’ White House officials say the U.S. has all the medical supplies needed to battle COVID-19, but health care workers, hospital officials and even the FDA say that’s not the case.

4. OFFICIAL CLAIMS PRESSURE TO ALTER INTEL Brian Murphy says he was demoted at the Department of Homeland Security for refusing to modify his reports on Russian interference in the election and the extent of the threat posed by white supremacists.

5. CHIEFS BAN NATIVE IMAGERY AT ARROWHEAD Kansas City fans won’t be wearing headdresses or face paint at the NFL’s opener amid a nationwide push for racial justice following the police-custody death of George Floyd