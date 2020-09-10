  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taitung introduces affordable bike trip along east coast of Taiwan

Bike route to ‘unreachable station’ highlighted in Taitung’s cycling promotion campaign

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/10 17:27
Taitung introdues affordable bike trip to promote local toursim. (Tourism Bureau photo)

Taitung introdues affordable bike trip to promote local toursim. (Tourism Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the Tourism Bureau has decided to promote cycling in Taiwan next year, the Taitung County Government has rolled out an affordable single-day bike trip for citizens who wish to enjoy breathtaking sceneries along its coastline.

As part of Taitung's promotion for local cycling, the NT$200 (US$7) bike trip will begin from the popular Chulu Ranch (初鹿牧場) to the less-frequented Shanli Railway Station in the Shanli settlement, a place Taiwanese writer Liu Ka-shiang (劉克襄) once described as an "unreachable station." There will be several routes for bikers to choose from based on their preferences.

The Taitung Tourism Department pointed out that the Shanli Railway Station is hidden in a small village and has become a famous attraction for its breathtaking view of mountains in the distance. It said the simple bike trip will allow travelers from other cities to enjoy the unpolluted air in Taitung and relax their body and mind.

Meanwhile, the tourism department noted that self-guided tours are also available for visitors who desire a longer stay. It believes anyone who visits will fall in love with the tranquil atmosphere.

The NT$200 bike trip will be offered every week, Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, please visit the official website of the event.


Shanli Railway Station a unique attraction in Taitung. (Taitung Tourism Department photo)
Taiwan tourism
Taiwan travel
Taitung
Cycling
Taiwan cycling
Tourism Bureau
bike trip
Taitung County

RELATED ARTICLES

2020 Taiwan Indigenous Tourism Festival to kick off next week
2020 Taiwan Indigenous Tourism Festival to kick off next week
2020/09/08 15:23
Singapore subway ad promoting Taiwan tourism wins 2 awards
Singapore subway ad promoting Taiwan tourism wins 2 awards
2020/09/08 13:06
Taipei embarks on grand cycling network initiative
Taipei embarks on grand cycling network initiative
2020/09/06 14:43
Top 10 favorite scenic tourist spots in Taiwan
Top 10 favorite scenic tourist spots in Taiwan
2020/09/04 12:47
Dispute over hiking trail permits between eastern Taiwan counties easing
Dispute over hiking trail permits between eastern Taiwan counties easing
2020/09/02 16:06