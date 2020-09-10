Taitung introduces affordable bike trip along east coast of Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the Tourism Bureau has decided to promote cycling in Taiwan next year, the Taitung County Government has rolled out an affordable single-day bike trip for citizens who wish to enjoy breathtaking sceneries along its coastline.

As part of Taitung's promotion for local cycling, the NT$200 (US$7) bike trip will begin from the popular Chulu Ranch (初鹿牧場) to the less-frequented Shanli Railway Station in the Shanli settlement, a place Taiwanese writer Liu Ka-shiang (劉克襄) once described as an "unreachable station." There will be several routes for bikers to choose from based on their preferences.

The Taitung Tourism Department pointed out that the Shanli Railway Station is hidden in a small village and has become a famous attraction for its breathtaking view of mountains in the distance. It said the simple bike trip will allow travelers from other cities to enjoy the unpolluted air in Taitung and relax their body and mind.

Meanwhile, the tourism department noted that self-guided tours are also available for visitors who desire a longer stay. It believes anyone who visits will fall in love with the tranquil atmosphere.

The NT$200 bike trip will be offered every week, Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, please visit the official website of the event.



Shanli Railway Station a unique attraction in Taitung. (Taitung Tourism Department photo)