HK TOP Professional Flame Cooking Platform Towngas Cooking Channel Arrives on YouTube

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 10 September 2020 - In the midst of the pandemic, everyone looks to hone their cooking skills while staying home. To help spice up the eating-at-home routine, the Hong Kong and China Gas Company (Towngas) proudly launches its "top"-of-the-town Towngas Cooking YouTube Channel. With a celebrity chef ensemble sprinkling flame cooking ideas around, the professional culinary platform promises to kindle your interest in cooking and enrich your recipe collection -- from casual cooking to gourmet dinner; local daily deli, Japanese, Korean, Thai cuisine, French pastry to even healthy and tasty veggie dishes -- you name it, we have it!













Star chefs reveal secrets of flame cooking and share over 500 recipes

When it comes to keeping well, a healthy diet is just as vital as protective gear. With limited opportunities to dine out these days, it becomes particularly important to expand your repertoire of recipes. The Towngas Cooking YouTube Channel features your favourite celebrity chefs, including Chef Paul, Master Chow Chung, Swiss chef Jacques Kagi, French cuisine guru and Disciples Escoffier Professional Diploma graduate Joey Leung, celebrity mom Skye Chan, Super-Daddy Kay Ho, Star Doctor Marcus Kwok, YouTuber Portugal Story-Telling Chef John Rocha and Warm-boy Chef Andy Dark -- to name but a few -- who will take turns to present professional cookery advice and demos on a daily basis. In addition to live instructions, these culinary maestros will share essential facts about foods, give pointers on handling ingredients and condiments, and reveal their best hidden secrets of cooking! With a collection of over 500 simple recipes that will soon be presented one by one from now on, anyone can be a super chef!

A promising flame cooking platform where experts in various cuisines convene

When asked about the launch of the Towngas Cooking YouTube Channel, Towngas General Manager -- Retail Marketing and Sales, Catherine Wong remarks, "Since the number of COVID-19 cases has fluctuated lately, many people prefer cooking at home over dining out. According to market research, there's an exponential growth in searches for recipes. In response to the demand, Towngas launches our very own flame cooking platform Towngas Cooking YouTube Channel, where star chefs specializing in different cuisines convene. We have celebrity chefs, French cooking gurus, doctor, parenting experts, YouTubers, and many more, who are eager to share tips and advice on flame cooking, culinary inspirations, and innovative dishes. It promises to ignite your passion for cooking, sharpen your cooking skills, and fill your kitchen with delightful flavours! With our channel, anyone is just a few clicks from being a super chef!"

Towngas Cooking YouTube Channel September to October Features:





Monday Healthy Monday Instructed by physician Marcus Kwok and Mimi Veggie Doris Wong, author of "Vegetarian Dishes That Satisfy Vegans and Meat-lovers Alike", who will share recipes for healthy and delicious dishes. With careful seasoning and cooking styles, healthy eating can be easily achieved! Instructed by Marcus Kwok Hearty riceless low-fat fried rice

Cancer-fighting kimchi pot

Immunity-boosting mushroom soup

Low-sugar healthy spaghetti Instructed by Mimi Veggie - Doris Wong Tom Yum Soup

Grilled tofu in Korean style

Veggie lamb curry

Tri-colour veggie eel roll Tuesday Intensive Course for Domestic Helpers A Chinese cooking boot camp tailored for domestic helpers, these sessions are conducted in Filipino and Indonesian. Selecting and preparing hairy marrow and broccoli

Formulating home cooking recipes

Preparing and cooking squirrel fish

Sharing the secrets of making steamed egg with minced pork and beans Wednesday French Wednesday French cuisine guru Joey Leung gives cookery demos on authentic French cooking style. Turn your home kitchen into a French kitchen! Classic sole meunière with black olive sauce

Ratatouille Quiche

Chicken cacciatore in French style with mushroom sauce

Lemon Madeline Thursday Culinary Tips4U Fai Gor's Kitchen all about dried abalones

all about dried scallops

all about bird nest

Soaking fish maw with ease

Soaking sea cucumbers with ease

Handling Japanese mushrooms

all about caterpillar fungus

Selecting cured meat

all about dried oysters Friday KOL Friday Online influencers share innovative cooking ideas and personal kitchen stories. Instructed by John Rocha Piri Piri in Portuguese style with couscous

Grilled Wagyu beef bruschetta in Portuguese style

Artisan fried vermicelli Instructed by Andy Dark Korean style bean sprout soup with rice (accompanied by Korean style steamed eggs)

Ice cream cup with churros

Japanese omelette curry rice Saturday Star Chef Weekend Star chefs give instructions on preparing gourmet dishes and troubleshoot common culinary mistakes. No more sweat in the kitchen! Instructed by Chef Paul Creamy scallops with black truffle

Schweinshaxe (German pork knuckle)

Amadai with tomatoes Instructed by Master Chow Chung Miso roast chicken with wine-marinade

Baked noodles with yellow croaker

Szechuan style port belly with chili

Lettuce wrap with minced beef and diced tomatoes

Miso yaki with wine-marinade

Durian toast Sunday Sunday Mom & Dad Skye Chan and Kay Ho share parenting tips and recipes for healthy and delicious dishes to address picky eating habits in children. Instructed by Skye Chan Stimulating interest in learning -- oyako don

Crossroads at distance learning and working from home: time management, family activities, and emotion management -- gyu don and onsen tamago

Scheduling for distance learning -- mille feuille nabe

Adjusting parents' expectations -- Japanese curry rice with meat patty Instructed by Kay Ho Finance: Understanding wants and needs from dining -- prime rib sandwich

Education: Managing picky eaters -- pesto spaghetti with chicken

Bonding: Benefits of reading picture books -- fish and chips

Parenting: Controlling resources, not children -- apple crumble

About Towngas Cooking Centre

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited officially established the Towngas Cooking Centre in May 1977. For over 40 years, we have promoted the joy of flame cooking to inter-generational customers. The Towngas Cooking Centre at Lee Theatre is equipped with cooking tables with adjustable heights for young kids so members at all ages can enjoy flame cooking. We have a vast array of culinary courses tailored to various needs, such as the Excellent Wife Certificate programme for beginners, and the Crash Course for Students Abroad to prepare youngsters who are going to study overseas.





As a pioneer in culinary education, we understand the demand for professional culinary training in the market. Leading the trend in cookery, we have partnered with Disciples Escoffier to bring Disciples Escoffier Diploma in Culinary Arts and the Disciples Escoffier Diploma in Pastry to Hong Kong. Graduates will be awarded the "Level 5 National Diploma in French Cuisine or Pastry", which is accredited by the French Ministry of Education. With this Grand Diploma, students are granted the qualification to pursue their career as professional cooks or open restaurants in France. This partnership with Disciples Escoffier takes the culinary education experience to a whole new level.





In response to the varied cooking needs during the pandemic, Towngas Cooking Centre has adopted different creative teaching modes, including in-person classes, online courses, and premium online programmes whose participants will receive curated ingredients by courier. Participants will watch live tutorial classes while having hands-on practice at home, and have their questions addressed simultaneously. All these innovation allows our customers enjoy cooking at home!





