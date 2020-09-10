HK TOP Professional Flame Cooking Platform Towngas Cooking Channel Arrives on YouTube

- Star chefs assemble! Unbox cookery secrets, culinary inspirations every day
- Introducing intensive courses on Chinese cooking for domestic helpers
- Secret tips on ingredient selection and culinary arts
HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 10 September 2020 - In the midst of the pandemic, everyone looks to hone their cooking skills while staying home. To help spice up the eating-at-home routine, the Hong Kong and China Gas Company (Towngas) proudly launches its "top"-of-the-town Towngas Cooking YouTube Channel. With a celebrity chef ensemble sprinkling flame cooking ideas around, the professional culinary platform promises to kindle your interest in cooking and enrich your recipe collection -- from casual cooking to gourmet dinner; local daily deli, Japanese, Korean, Thai cuisine, French pastry to even healthy and tasty veggie dishes -- you name it, we have it!
Please download high resolution photos here:
Star chefs reveal secrets of flame cooking and share over 500 recipes
When it comes to keeping well, a healthy diet is just as vital as protective gear. With limited opportunities to dine out these days, it becomes particularly important to expand your repertoire of recipes. The Towngas Cooking YouTube Channel features your favourite celebrity chefs, including Chef Paul, Master Chow Chung, Swiss chef Jacques Kagi, French cuisine guru and Disciples Escoffier Professional Diploma graduate Joey Leung, celebrity mom Skye Chan, Super-Daddy Kay Ho, Star Doctor Marcus Kwok, YouTuber Portugal Story-Telling Chef John Rocha and Warm-boy Chef Andy Dark -- to name but a few -- who will take turns to present professional cookery advice and demos on a daily basis. In addition to live instructions, these culinary maestros will share essential facts about foods, give pointers on handling ingredients and condiments, and reveal their best hidden secrets of cooking! With a collection of over 500 simple recipes that will soon be presented one by one from now on, anyone can be a super chef!
A promising flame cooking platform where experts in various cuisines convene
When asked about the launch of the Towngas Cooking YouTube Channel, Towngas General Manager -- Retail Marketing and Sales, Catherine Wong remarks, "Since the number of COVID-19 cases has fluctuated lately, many people prefer cooking at home over dining out. According to market research, there's an exponential growth in searches for recipes. In response to the demand, Towngas launches our very own flame cooking platform Towngas Cooking YouTube Channel, where star chefs specializing in different cuisines convene. We have celebrity chefs, French cooking gurus, doctor, parenting experts, YouTubers, and many more, who are eager to share tips and advice on flame cooking, culinary inspirations, and innovative dishes. It promises to ignite your passion for cooking, sharpen your cooking skills, and fill your kitchen with delightful flavours! With our channel, anyone is just a few clicks from being a super chef!"
Towngas Cooking YouTube Channel September to October Features:
|
Monday
|
Healthy Monday
Instructed by physician Marcus Kwok and Mimi Veggie Doris Wong, author of "Vegetarian Dishes That Satisfy Vegans and Meat-lovers Alike", who will share recipes for healthy and delicious dishes. With careful seasoning and cooking styles, healthy eating can be easily achieved!
|
Instructed by Marcus Kwok
Instructed by Mimi Veggie - Doris Wong
|
Tuesday
|
Intensive Course for Domestic Helpers
A Chinese cooking boot camp tailored for domestic helpers, these sessions are conducted in Filipino and Indonesian.
|
|
Wednesday
|
French Wednesday
French cuisine guru Joey Leung gives cookery demos on authentic French cooking style. Turn your home kitchen into a French kitchen!
|
|
Thursday
|
Culinary Tips4U
|
Fai Gor's Kitchen
|
Friday
|
KOL Friday
Online influencers share innovative cooking ideas and personal kitchen stories.
|
Instructed by John Rocha
Instructed by Andy Dark
|
Saturday
|
Star Chef Weekend
Star chefs give instructions on preparing gourmet dishes and troubleshoot common culinary mistakes. No more sweat in the kitchen!
|
Instructed by Chef Paul
Instructed by Master Chow Chung
|
Sunday
|
Sunday Mom & Dad
Skye Chan and Kay Ho share parenting tips and recipes for healthy and delicious dishes to address picky eating habits in children.
|
Instructed by Skye Chan
Instructed by Kay Ho
About Towngas Cooking Centre
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited officially established the Towngas Cooking Centre in May 1977. For over 40 years, we have promoted the joy of flame cooking to inter-generational customers. The Towngas Cooking Centre at Lee Theatre is equipped with cooking tables with adjustable heights for young kids so members at all ages can enjoy flame cooking. We have a vast array of culinary courses tailored to various needs, such as the Excellent Wife Certificate programme for beginners, and the Crash Course for Students Abroad to prepare youngsters who are going to study overseas.
As a pioneer in culinary education, we understand the demand for professional culinary training in the market. Leading the trend in cookery, we have partnered with Disciples Escoffier to bring Disciples Escoffier Diploma in Culinary Arts and the Disciples Escoffier Diploma in Pastry to Hong Kong. Graduates will be awarded the "Level 5 National Diploma in French Cuisine or Pastry", which is accredited by the French Ministry of Education. With this Grand Diploma, students are granted the qualification to pursue their career as professional cooks or open restaurants in France. This partnership with Disciples Escoffier takes the culinary education experience to a whole new level.
In response to the varied cooking needs during the pandemic, Towngas Cooking Centre has adopted different creative teaching modes, including in-person classes, online courses, and premium online programmes whose participants will receive curated ingredients by courier. Participants will watch live tutorial classes while having hands-on practice at home, and have their questions addressed simultaneously. All these innovation allows our customers enjoy cooking at home!
For Towngas Cooking Channel YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnRAYsxHxDsVrsLP6oi4XEQ
Welcome to contact us and be our partners!