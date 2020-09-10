Surgical masks must be embossed with ‘Made in Taiwan’ from Sept. 17

Taiwanese masks should show the terms 'MD' and 'Made in Taiwan' from Sept. 17 Taiwanese masks should show the terms 'MD' and 'Made in Taiwan' from Sept. 17 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All surgical masks on sale to the public from Sept. 17 must be embossed with “MD” for “Medical Device” and “Made in Taiwan,” the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) announced Thursday (Sept. 10).

Masks without the imprints will have to be removed from shelves by Dec. 17 in a move to thwart the import of non-medical grade masks from China, CNA reported. Over the past week, several companies have been found passing off millions of Chinese masks for Taiwanese surgical masks to cash in on the rising demand in the wake of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Just having the abbreviation “MIT” will not be enough starting Sept. 17, so both “MD” and the full phrase “Made in Taiwan" will be necessary to mark the masks as being suitable for medical use, the Liberty Times reported, though printing all three on the masks would be allowed.