Taiwan’s symphony orchestras to take stage at 2020 Kuandu Arts Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Six renowned Taiwanese symphony orchestras will perform live concerts at the 2020 Kuandu Arts Festival in Taipei to celebrate the country's musical evolution.

Entering its 28th year, the Kuandu Arts Festival will run from Sept. 23 to Nov. 29 at the Taipei National University of Arts (TNUA), featuring 50 programs from 29 performance groups. Six Taiwanese symphony orchestras are slated to take the stage and showcase their own style through different classical pieces.

The performing orchestras include: National Symphony Orchestra (NSO), National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra (NTSO), Taipei Symphony Orchestra, Kaohsiung City Symphony Orchestra, Evergreen Symphony Orchestra, and Taipei Philharmonic Orchestra. The TNUA Orchestra, which consists of current music students, is also expected to perform Beethoven's Fifth Symphony under the direction of former NSO conductor Lu Shao-chia (呂紹嘉).

Some classical pieces to be featured are Czech composer Antonin Dvorak's "New World" Symphony, Beethoven's first and second symphonies, Igor Stravinsky's "The Firebird" Suite, Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1, and Robert Schumann's Symphony No. 4. The Taipei Philharmonic Orchestra will also get to show off its creative chops and present adaptations of several movie theme songs.

Besides musical concerts, the festival will also feature theatrical performances, dances, exhibitions, and a forum, according to CNA.

For more information, please visit the 2020 Kuandu Arts Festival website.