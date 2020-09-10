Taiwan reports new imported case from Indonesia

Woman wearing face mask carries offering to local deities on her head during parade in Bali, Indonesia. Woman wearing face mask carries offering to local deities on her head during parade in Bali, Indonesia. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Sept. 10) announced one new case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) imported from Indonesia.

During a special press conference on Thursday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced one new imported coronavirus case, raising the total number of cases in Taiwan to 496. No. 496 is a Taiwanese man in his 60s who had been working in Indonesia since February of this year.

He returned to Taiwan alone on Sept. 4 and was on the same flight as Case No. 492. After arriving in Taiwan, Case No. 496 checked into a hotel to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

On the evening of Sept. 7, he began to experience a fever and a runny nose. On Sept. 8, he contacted the health department to receive medical treatment and underwent a test for COVID-19.

He was diagnosed with the virus on Sept. 10 and was placed in a hospital isolation ward for treatment. The health department has identified two passengers who sat nearest to the man on the flight to Taiwan, but they are already undergoing home quarantine.

As for the 18 crew members who were also aboard the same flight, because he wore a mask and they wore proper protection, they are only being asked to continue the self-health management they started when they were informed of Case No. 492.

The CECC on Thursday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 89,085 COVID-19 tests, with 88,005 coming back negative.

Out of the 496 confirmed cases, 404 were imported, 55 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," and one was the undetermined case of a Belgian engineer who arrived in early May to work on a wind farm project in Changhua County. To date, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 475 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 14 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.

Indonesia currently has 203,342 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 8,336 have died from the disease.