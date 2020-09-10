  1. Home
Mutiple Chinese jet fighters violate Taiwan ADIZ for second day

Chinese Sukhoi-30 fighter jets, Shaanxi Y-8 transport aircraft breach Taiwan's ADIZ

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/10 14:45
PLAAF SU-30 fighter jet. 

PLAAF SU-30 fighter jet.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced on Thursday (Sept. 10) that multiple People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft penetrated Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), for the second day in a row.

According to the MND, several PLAAF planes, including Sukhoi-30 (Su-30) fighter jets and Shaanxi Y-8 transport aircraft, violated Taiwan's ADIZ early on Thursday morning. The MND said that the aircraft flew several sorties into Taiwan's ADIZ and the Air Force responded with its own fighters to monitor and intercept the enemy aircraft.

The MND emphasized that the military's joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance can instantly assess the enemy's disposition and adapt combat readiness based on the situation. The ministry again called on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) "not to repeatedly undermine the status quo of regional peace and stability and to arouse the resentment of the people of Taiwan."

Instead, the CCP "should play actively play the role of regional peacemaker," urged the MND. The latest incident follows the incursions of several Su-30 and Chengdu J-10s into Taiwan's ADIZ during missile testing on Wednesday (Sept. 9).
Sukhoi-30
Su-30
Y-8
Shaanxi Y-8
Taiwan ADIZ
MND
Taiwanese Air Force
PLAAF
CCP

Multiple Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ during missile test
2020/09/09 15:26
