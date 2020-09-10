  1. Home
Naturalized Taiwanese citizen from Iran accused of funding banned group

Couple questioned, charged with violating Counter-Terrorism Financing Act

  167
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/10 13:57
Pro-government demonstrators in the Iranian capital Tehran in Nov. 2019  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A naturalized Taiwanese citizen originally from Iran and his wife have been charged with funding an Iranian group listed as banned by the Ministry of Justice, reports said Thursday (Sept. 10).

Prosecutors questioned the couple and charged them with violating the Counter-Terrorism Financing Act before they were released on bail of NT$200,000 (US$6,800) and NT$100,000 respectively, CNA reported.

According to the Chiayi District Prosecutors Office, the man, only named by his Chinese surname of Lu (呂), arrived in Taiwan 10 years ago. He established a trading company with his wife in Chiayi City to import asphalt from Iran but turned over proceeds of his business to an Iranian organization on a banned list. Prosecutors said Lu knew the Ministry of Justice had outlawed the group and prohibited citizens from transferring funds to its accounts.

The investigators raided the couple’s home Wednesday (Sept. 9), collecting evidence and also questioning five witnesses. While the two suspects’ involvement is rated as highly likely, prosecutors concluded there was no need to keep them in detention, CNA reported.
