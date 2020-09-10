Taiwan envoy, US health secretary discuss health cooperation

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar (Secretary Alex Azar Twitter photo) US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar (Secretary Alex Azar Twitter photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar tweeted out on Thursday (Sept. 10) that he had talked to Taiwanese ambassador Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) about his recent trip to Taiwan and possible health cooperation between Washington and Taipei.

“We appreciate Taiwan’s global health leadership and believe their accomplishments should be recognized on the world stage,” Azar said. He then posted a thread from Aug. 17 showing important moments from his Taiwan trip.

I just spoke with Representative Hsiao @bikhim of @TECRO_USA regarding our visit to Taiwan and next steps to strengthen the U.S.-Taiwan health cooperation. We appreciate Taiwan’s global health leadership and believe their accomplishments should be recognized on the world stage. pic.twitter.com/obv145Mof2 — Secretary Alex Azar (@SecAzar) September 9, 2020

Following Azar’s tweet, Hsiao tweeted out that she was pleased to have talked with Azar regarding “his visit to Taiwan and ongoing projects for health cooperation.” The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) also thanked Azar in a tweet and expressed appreciation for his recognition of Taiwan’s efforts in fighting COVID-19.

Pleased to follow up in a phone call with @SecAzar on his visit to Taiwan and ongoing projects for health cooperation. https://t.co/wRyN5nfmIG — Bi-khim Hsiao 蕭美琴 (@bikhim) September 9, 2020

Azar led a delegation to visit Taiwan from Aug. 9-12, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Cabinet official to visit the country since Washington and Taipei broke off diplomatic ties in 1979.