  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan envoy, US health secretary discuss health cooperation

Azar visited Taiwan Aug. 9–12, becoming highest-ranking US Cabinet official to visit Taiwan in over 40 years

  117
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/09/10 10:54
US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar (Secretary Alex Azar Twitter photo)

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar (Secretary Alex Azar Twitter photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar tweeted out on Thursday (Sept. 10) that he had talked to Taiwanese ambassador Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) about his recent trip to Taiwan and possible health cooperation between Washington and Taipei.

“We appreciate Taiwan’s global health leadership and believe their accomplishments should be recognized on the world stage,” Azar said. He then posted a thread from Aug. 17 showing important moments from his Taiwan trip.

Following Azar’s tweet, Hsiao tweeted out that she was pleased to have talked with Azar regarding “his visit to Taiwan and ongoing projects for health cooperation.” The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) also thanked Azar in a tweet and expressed appreciation for his recognition of Taiwan’s efforts in fighting COVID-19.

Azar led a delegation to visit Taiwan from Aug. 9-12, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Cabinet official to visit the country since Washington and Taipei broke off diplomatic ties in 1979.
US Secretary of Health and Human Services
US health secretary
Alex Azar
Hsiao Bi-khim
TECRO

RELATED ARTICLES

Pollster dissects Tsai’s decision to open Taiwan to US pork
Pollster dissects Tsai’s decision to open Taiwan to US pork
2020/09/06 20:53
Taiwan's economic minister, US assistant secretary of state to discuss economic relations in forum
Taiwan's economic minister, US assistant secretary of state to discuss economic relations in forum
2020/08/25 10:25
Taiwan's US envoy, assistant secretary of state discuss collaboration in Latin America
Taiwan's US envoy, assistant secretary of state discuss collaboration in Latin America
2020/08/20 12:36
US boosts Taiwan’s status without recognizing sovereignty
US boosts Taiwan’s status without recognizing sovereignty
2020/08/18 16:14
Foreign minister shows off customized Taiwan-Czech mask during interview
Foreign minister shows off customized Taiwan-Czech mask during interview
2020/08/18 15:03