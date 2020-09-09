Farmers urge government to prop up domestic pig prices

A pig farmers association called on the government Wednesday to guarantee stable domestic pig prices ahead of the implementation of its policy to allow the importation of American meat containing residues of the livestock drug ractopamine.

The NT$10 billion pledged by the government to subsidize domestic pig farmers should be used exclusively to buy live pigs when the price falls below breeding costs, Lin Cheng-te (林承德), a managing supervisor of the R.O.C. Swine Association, said at a forum to discuss the issue.

He expressed worry that when the new government policy takes effect in January next year, consumers will stop buying pork of any kind to avoid eating meat that contains ractopamine.

While the Cabinet-level Council of Agriculture (COA) has said it will ensure that live pig prices remain above NT$65 (US$2.22) per kilogram, as the cost of pig feed tends to fluctuate, which affects farmers' profit margins, Lin said.

He recommended that the government set the price of live pigs at between NT$65 and NT$70 per kilogram.

In response, COA chief Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said the finer details of the price control and subsidy program still have to be discussed by the COA, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, and the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The government plans to allocate NT$10 billion (US$341 million) over a five-year period, starting in 2021, to provide subsidies to pig farmers, according to Chen.

Wednesday's forum was held to discuss domestic pig farmers concerns, after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 28 announced a government decision to set standards for ractopamine residues in imported pork and to allow imports of U.S. beef from cattle over 30 months old, with effect from Jan. 1, 2021.

The Taiwan government's decision to ease restrictions on U.S. pork and beef imports was seen as intended to satisfy a U.S. condition for beginning negotiations on an eventual bilateral trade deal. The restrictions have been labeled as trade barriers in multiple reports by the U.S. Trade Representative.