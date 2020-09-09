American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tampa Bay
|28
|15
|.651
|Toronto
|24
|18
|.571
|New York
|21
|21
|.500
|Baltimore
|20
|21
|.488
|Boston
|15
|29
|.341
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|26
|16
|.619
|Cleveland
|26
|16
|.619
|Minnesota
|27
|18
|.600
|Detroit
|19
|21
|.475
|Kansas City
|15
|28
|.349
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|25
|15
|.625
|Houston
|22
|21
|.512
|Seattle
|19
|23
|.452
|Los Angeles
|17
|26
|.395
|Texas
|14
|27
|.341
___
Minnesota 7, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Oakland 4, Houston 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6
St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2
Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3
Boston 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 1
Houston 5, Oakland 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Francisco 6, Seattle 5
Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 4-2) at Texas (Gibson 1-4), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (Gomber 0-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City (Singer 1-4) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Kickham 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.