All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|28
|15
|.651
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|14-6
|14-9
|Toronto
|24
|18
|.571
|3½
|1½
|6-4
|W-3
|10-8
|14-10
|New York
|21
|21
|.500
|6½
|4½
|2-8
|L-5
|13-7
|8-14
|Baltimore
|20
|21
|.488
|7
|5
|6-4
|W-4
|10-13
|10-8
|Boston
|15
|29
|.341
|13½
|11½
|3-7
|W-1
|7-17
|8-12
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|26
|16
|.619
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|11-9
|15-7
|Cleveland
|26
|16
|.619
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|12-9
|14-7
|Minnesota
|27
|18
|.600
|½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|17-5
|10-13
|Detroit
|19
|21
|.475
|6
|5½
|5-5
|W-1
|10-11
|9-10
|Kansas City
|15
|28
|.349
|11½
|11
|2-8
|W-1
|7-13
|8-15
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|25
|15
|.625
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|15-7
|10-8
|Houston
|22
|21
|.512
|4½
|4
|3-7
|W-1
|16-8
|6-13
|Seattle
|19
|23
|.452
|7
|6½
|7-3
|L-1
|11-8
|8-15
|Los Angeles
|17
|26
|.395
|9½
|9
|6-4
|L-1
|11-12
|6-14
|Texas
|14
|27
|.341
|11½
|11
|2-8
|W-1
|10-10
|4-17
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|24
|18
|.571
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|14-8
|10-10
|Philadelphia
|21
|18
|.538
|1½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|14-10
|7-8
|Miami
|19
|18
|.514
|2½
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|6-9
|13-9
|New York
|19
|24
|.442
|5½
|4
|4-6
|L-2
|10-13
|9-11
|Washington
|16
|25
|.390
|7½
|6
|4-6
|W-2
|6-12
|10-13
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|25
|18
|.581
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|13-10
|12-8
|St. Louis
|18
|17
|.514
|3
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|10-10
|8-7
|Milwaukee
|18
|22
|.450
|5½
|3½
|5-5
|L-3
|8-10
|10-12
|Cincinnati
|18
|24
|.429
|6½
|4½
|4-6
|L-2
|8-12
|10-12
|Pittsburgh
|14
|26
|.350
|9½
|7½
|5-5
|W-2
|8-13
|6-13
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|31
|12
|.721
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|15-7
|16-5
|San Diego
|27
|17
|.614
|4½
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|14-6
|13-11
|San Francisco
|22
|21
|.512
|9
|1
|7-3
|W-4
|13-9
|9-12
|Colorado
|20
|22
|.476
|10½
|2½
|4-6
|L-2
|9-12
|11-10
|Arizona
|15
|28
|.349
|16
|8
|1-9
|L-4
|9-10
|6-18
___
Minnesota 7, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Oakland 4, Houston 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6
St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2
Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3
Boston 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 1
Houston 5, Oakland 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Francisco 6, Seattle 5
Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 4-2) at Texas (Gibson 1-4), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (Gomber 0-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City (Singer 1-4) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Kickham 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (Gomber 0-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.