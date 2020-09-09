  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/09/09 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 28 15 .651 _ _ 6-4 L-2 14-6 14-9
Toronto 24 18 .571 6-4 W-3 10-8 14-10
New York 21 21 .500 2-8 L-5 13-7 8-14
Baltimore 20 21 .488 7 5 6-4 W-4 10-13 10-8
Boston 15 29 .341 13½ 11½ 3-7 W-1 7-17 8-12
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 26 16 .619 _ _ 6-4 L-1 11-9 15-7
Cleveland 26 16 .619 _ _ 6-4 L-1 12-9 14-7
Minnesota 27 18 .600 ½ _ 7-3 L-1 17-5 10-13
Detroit 19 21 .475 6 5-5 W-1 10-11 9-10
Kansas City 15 28 .349 11½ 11 2-8 W-1 7-13 8-15
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 25 15 .625 _ _ 5-5 L-1 15-7 10-8
Houston 22 21 .512 4 3-7 W-1 16-8 6-13
Seattle 19 23 .452 7 7-3 L-1 11-8 8-15
Los Angeles 17 26 .395 9 6-4 L-1 11-12 6-14
Texas 14 27 .341 11½ 11 2-8 W-1 10-10 4-17

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 24 18 .571 _ _ 6-4 L-2 14-8 10-10
Philadelphia 21 18 .538 _ 7-3 L-1 14-10 7-8
Miami 19 18 .514 1 5-5 W-2 6-9 13-9
New York 19 24 .442 4 4-6 L-2 10-13 9-11
Washington 16 25 .390 6 4-6 W-2 6-12 10-13
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 25 18 .581 _ _ 6-4 W-2 13-10 12-8
St. Louis 18 17 .514 3 1 6-4 W-1 10-10 8-7
Milwaukee 18 22 .450 5-5 L-3 8-10 10-12
Cincinnati 18 24 .429 4-6 L-2 8-12 10-12
Pittsburgh 14 26 .350 5-5 W-2 8-13 6-13
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 31 12 .721 _ _ 7-3 W-1 15-7 16-5
San Diego 27 17 .614 _ 7-3 W-3 14-6 13-11
San Francisco 22 21 .512 9 1 7-3 W-4 13-9 9-12
Colorado 20 22 .476 10½ 4-6 L-2 9-12 11-10
Arizona 15 28 .349 16 8 1-9 L-4 9-10 6-18

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 7, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Oakland 4, Houston 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2

Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3

Boston 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 1

Houston 5, Oakland 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Francisco 6, Seattle 5

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 4-2) at Texas (Gibson 1-4), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (Gomber 0-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City (Singer 1-4) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Kickham 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 7, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2

Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3

Boston 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Miami 8, Atlanta 0

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0

San Diego 14, Colorado 5

San Francisco 6, Seattle 5

L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 9, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (Gomber 0-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.