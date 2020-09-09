NFL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New England
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Rams
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
___
Houston at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Carolina, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.
Miami at New England, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Denver, 10:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
New Orleans at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.