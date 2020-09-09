High-speed vessel to ply Taiwan's Taichung-Penghu route

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Natchan Rera (麗娜輪) passenger ship will sail from Taichung to the outlying country of Penghu on Thursday (Sept. 10) in a trial run before operating the route in the near future.

After eight years without a passenger ship route between Taichung and Penghu, Brave Line Co high-speed ships the Rikulau and the Blue Magpie began operating the route last year in March and June, respectively. However, the services have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uni-Wagon Marine Co., the operator of the Natchan Rera, intends for the vessel to regularly sail the Taichung-Penghu route, according to a company press release on Wednesday (Sept. 9). It left Taichung Harbor Thursday morning and is scheduled to arrive at Penghu’s Magong Harbor around noon.

According to regulations governing sailing permit applications for high-speed vessels, personnel from the relevant agencies are on the ship to conduct vetting. If they approve the trial, a sailing permit will be issued.

In the future, Uni-Wagon Marine Co. plans for the ship to ferry passengers between the two harbors every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, per the release.

The 10,712-ton, four-deck vessel can carry 800 passengers, 24 tour buses, and 300 cars, according to CNA.