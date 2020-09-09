Taiwan’s 4foodie to host food market on Sept. 19

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The wildly popular food blog 4foodie is collaborating with Uni Department store to host a food market on Sept. 19 and 20.

The market features 20 select stores uniting some of the most popular food and beverage vendors across Taipei City, with a self-service barbecue and six craft beer stalls.

Co-founded in 2015 by four girls who share a love for food, 4foodie is a food blog that has amassed over 450 thousand followers across Instagram and Facebook. Two of the founders reside in Taiwan, while the others live in Tokyo and Los Angeles, allowing the blog to review food from across the world.

This year, the market will be set up in Xinyi District in collaboration with the Uni Department store at 2F Dream Plaza. More details on the event can be found here on their Facebook page.



4foodie founders at an event (iPlayfun photo)