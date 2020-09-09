  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan’s 4foodie to host food market on Sept. 19

Two-day food market will feature over 20 select food vendors

By Saloni Meghnani, Taiwan News
2020/09/09 20:34
4foodie event poster (Facebook, 4foodie photo)

4foodie event poster (Facebook, 4foodie photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The wildly popular food blog 4foodie is collaborating with Uni Department store to host a food market on Sept. 19 and 20.

The market features 20 select stores uniting some of the most popular food and beverage vendors across Taipei City, with a self-service barbecue and six craft beer stalls.

Co-founded in 2015 by four girls who share a love for food, 4foodie is a food blog that has amassed over 450 thousand followers across Instagram and Facebook. Two of the founders reside in Taiwan, while the others live in Tokyo and Los Angeles, allowing the blog to review food from across the world.

This year, the market will be set up in Xinyi District in collaboration with the Uni Department store at 2F Dream Plaza. More details on the event can be found here on their Facebook page.


4foodie founders at an event (iPlayfun photo)
food
market
café
restaurant
eateries

RELATED ARTICLES

French YouTuber impressed by Taiwan's military rations
French YouTuber impressed by Taiwan's military rations
2020/09/08 12:25
China cracks down livestream eating, prompts suspicions of food crisis
China cracks down livestream eating, prompts suspicions of food crisis
2020/09/06 15:34
Council of Agriculture to label locally produced pork
Council of Agriculture to label locally produced pork
2020/09/06 09:00
Taiwan’s KMT threatens to boycott additive-laced US pork with protests
Taiwan’s KMT threatens to boycott additive-laced US pork with protests
2020/08/31 16:08
Eased meat import rules to earn international trust: Tsai
Eased meat import rules to earn international trust: Tsai
2020/08/30 09:00