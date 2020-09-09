Taipei’s Climate Artivism inspired by Greta Thunberg

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Climate Artivism, hosted by Greenpeace, is an upcoming event on Sept. 12 that uses art as a medium for taking action to combat climate change.

Taking place at Minzhu Avenue in Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, this event is suitable for anyone passionate about environmental conservation, specifically climate change mitigation. The event is inspired by the Fridays for Future climate strike movement initiated by environmental activist Greta Thunberg.



Greta Thunberg with poster reading “school strike for climate” (Greenpeace photo)

Climate Artivism is an opportunity for Taiwanese students to participate in a global youth-led movement. The main goal is to use art and creativity to express fears and concerns about climate change.

Participants will paint and put together a puzzle consisting of 5000 large cardboard pieces resulting in a 60 by 30-meter image that captures the creativity of hundreds of citizens.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the goal is to use art to call out to governments, policymakers, and those who can initiate tangible change. To comply with epidemic prevention measures all participants are required to sign up through this Google Form.



NTU Speak for Future event (Greenpeace photo)