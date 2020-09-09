  1. Home
Taiwan’s e-payment users expected to exceed 10 million in August

Real e-payment transactions in July amounted to US$175.67 million, up 15.27% from June

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/09 20:06
(iPASS photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of electronic payment (e-payment) users in Taiwan is expected to break the 10 million mark in August following the Financial Supervisory Commission’s (FSC) announcement that the number of users in July reached 9,664,000.

According to FSC data, there are a total of 28 electronic payment institutions in Taiwan, including Jkopay Co Ltd, O'Pay Electronic Payment Co, Gama Pay Co Ltd, ezPay Co Ltd, PChomePay Inc, iPASS Corporation, and Chunghwa Post Co Ltd, per the Liberty Times.

Taiwan’s e-payment business is still growing, based on the data. Real e-payment transactions in July amounted to NT$5.27 billion (US$175.67 million), an increase of 15.27 percent from June and up 39.77 percent compared to the same period last year.

In terms of the number of e-payment users in Taiwan, as of the end of July, it had reached 9,664,000, up 74.05 percent in one year, an increase of 4,110,000 users.

With regard to the user base of the e-payment institutions, Jkopay leads the group with 3,004,000 users, followed by LINE Pay Money with 2,571,000, and E.Sun Bank with 1,200,000.
