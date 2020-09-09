Taiwan’s TSMC surges to No. 23 on global earnings list

TSMC surged ahead on a Nikkei list based on Q2 of 2020 TSMC surged ahead on a Nikkei list based on Q2 of 2020 (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chip maker, jumped to No. 23 on the list of the world’s companies according to earnings as drawn up by Japan’s Nikkei.

The Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic thoroughly shook up the latest rankings compared to last year’s list, CNA reported. Celebrity investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway crowned the new list thanks to its possession of shares in Apple Inc., while TSMC was Taiwan’s only representative in the top-100.

Nikkei looked at earnings after tax for the period from April to June 2020, identifying the technology sector as the main winner, while finance, cars, and energy lost ground.

Berkshire Hathaway was followed by Japan’s SoftBank at No. 2, Apple at No. 3, and Microsoft Corp. at No. 4. Some of the biggest movers on the list compared to last year were China’s Alibaba Group, which jumped to No. 9 from No. 43, and TSMC, surging to No. 23 from No. 71.

In the other direction, Japanese carmaker Toyota plunged from No. 17 last year to No. 76 on the new list.