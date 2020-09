Wednesday

At Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel

Kitzbuhel, Austria

Purse: €336,680

Surface: Red clay

KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Generali Open at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-2.

Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, vs. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, and Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-1, 6-4.