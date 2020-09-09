5 Things to Know for Today

FILE - Ellen DeGeneres poses in the press room at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. DeGeneres says she'll ... FILE - Ellen DeGeneres poses in the press room at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. DeGeneres says she'll be ready to talk when her daytime show returns this month after a staff shake-up prompted by allegations of a toxic workplace. “I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it,” DeGeneres said in a statement announcing the show's Sept. 21, 2020, start of its 18th season. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

A medics inspects makeshift isolation rooms at Patriot Candrabhaga stadium prepared to become a quarantine facility for people showing symptoms of the... A medics inspects makeshift isolation rooms at Patriot Candrabhaga stadium prepared to become a quarantine facility for people showing symptoms of the COVID-19 amid the new coronavirus outbreak in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. While Indonesia has recorded more deaths from the coronavirus than any other Southeast Asian country, it also has seen by far the most fatalities among medical workers in the region, leading to concerns about the long-term impact on the nation's fragile healthcare system. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

The Creek Fire burns on a ridge top along Highway 168 Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, near Alder Springs, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) The Creek Fire burns on a ridge top along Highway 168 Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, near Alder Springs, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Fire burns container houses and tents in the Moria refugee camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. A fi... Fire burns container houses and tents in the Moria refugee camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. A fire swept through Greece's largest refugee camp that had been placed under COVID-19 lockdown, leaving more than 12,000 migrants in emergency need of shelter on the island of Lesbos. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas)

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BIDEN, TRUMP RUN VASTLY DIFFERENT CAMPAIGNS The Democratic challenger is emphasizing guidelines supported by local health officials during the pandemic while the president is railing against restrictions that he argues are politically motivated.

2. ‘IT HAS BEEN A VERY DIFFICULT NIGHT’ Fire sweeps through Greece’s largest refugee camp, that had been placed under COVID-19 lockdown, leaving more than 12,000 migrants in emergency need of shelter on the island of Lesbos.

3. WINDS POSE WILDFIRE THREATS IN CALIFORNIA Wildfires rage unchecked throughout the state, and gusty Diablo and Santa Ana winds could drive flames into new ferocity, authorities warn.

4. HEALTHCARE WORKERS HIT HARD IN INDONESIA The tribulations are similar to other medical professionals globally: long shifts, hospitals filled to capacity and a lack of resources like personal protective equipment.

5. ELLEN DEGENERES SAYS SHE’LL BE READY TO TALK The popular daytime talk show host returns this month after a staff shake-up prompted by allegations of a toxic workplace.