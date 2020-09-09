Peach Aviation to resume Taiwan-Japan flights in October

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese budget airline Peach Aviation announced Wednesday (Sept. 9) the resumption of flights between Japan and Taiwan starting Oct. 25.

It will operate three flights a week for the three reopened routes, from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Osaka’s Kansai International Airport, as well as Tokyo’s Narita International Airport and Haneda Airport, reported Liberty Times.

Tickets will become available at 3 p.m. on Thursday (Sept. 10).

Peach halted all of its 17 international flights on March 20 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The partial resumption of flights reflects the expected pickup in demand from international students and business travelers.

The two countries have agreed upon mutually reopening borders to business travelers, which came into effect Tuesday (Sept. 8). Those making such trips are required to have a PCR test 72 hours prior to departure and be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival.

Peach’s announcement follows similar moves by Singapore-based budget airline Scoot and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. The former resumed flights between Tokyo and Taoyuan Sept. 9, while the latter reopened passenger air travel between Amsterdam and Taoyuan Sept. 1.