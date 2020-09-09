Prague mayor shares study abroad experience in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib was asked to recall his experience as an exchange student in Taiwan in 2005 during a Youtube interview and share some of his favorite memories about the country.

During his recent visit to Taiwan with Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil, the mayor sat down with Taiwanese Youtube channel "Stop Kiddin' Studio" (不要鬧) to talk about his impression of the East Asian nation. While studying medicine at Charles University in Prague, he participated in a one-month student exchange program at Taipei's Chang Gung Hospital.

Hrib said his favorite spot in the Taiwanese capital is Taipei 101 because he enjoys skylines. He believes Taipei 101 is the best place to capture Taipei's beauty, adding that there are similar sightseeing points in Prague, though they are not as tall.

When asked about which Taiwanese food he misses the most after finishing the exchange program, Hrib answered seafood fried noodles. He explained that he is a seafood lover, but it is difficult to find seafood in a landlocked country like the Czech Republic.

Hrib said he has tried Taiwanese beer, but he took a liking to Taiwan's Kavalan whiskey when it was presented to him by Taiwanese officials as a gift. He also pointed out the Taiwan beef-flavored instant noodles from the pile the interviewer had prepared and said he remembered them from his time in Taipei.

In response to being nominated as one of "the hottest mayors in the world" by Taiwanese netizens, he said that he felt happy and embarrassed at the same time.