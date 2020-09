Belarus: Opposition lawyer snatched by masked men, allies say

Belarusian lawyer Maxim Znak was taken from his office by masked people in plain clothes on Wednesday, the opposition Coordination Council said.

Znak is a member of the Council board and a prominent critic of President Alexander Lukashenko.

The Belarusian police said they were not aware of the alleged detention.

Maria Kolesnikova, another opposition figure, was allegedly snatched from the street in Minsk on Monday before reappearing at the Ukrainian border on Tuesday.

Znak is a member of the Coordination Council set up by opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who ran against President Lukashenko in the August 9 presidential election.

Protesters have disputed the official election results that saw Lukashenko claim a sixth term in office with 80% of the vote. Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets over the last month, with tens of thousands marching against the president once again on Sunday.

Authorities arrested more than 600 people over the weekend as anti-government marches took place protests across the country.

ed/rt (Interfax, Reuters, AFP)