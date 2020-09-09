‘I am Taiwanese’ Czech T-shirt store may partner up with company in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An online Czech Republic T-shirt store is in talks to partner up with a Taiwanese company to make shirts that say “I am Taiwanese” in Czech.

Politikunatriku.cz is an online shop that specializes in selling shirts related to Czech political events, according to CNA. It recently started selling shirts with “I am Taiwanese” in Czech and Hanyu Pinyin after Czech Senate President Miloš Vystrčil said the phrase in Mandarin during a speech he gave in front of the Taiwan legislature last week.

The company told CNA that they have seen an overwhelming amount of interest in the shirt from Taiwan, something they never expected. But unfortunately, due to the high shipping costs and international payment hurdles, Politikunatriku.cz said they were unable to ship the shirts to Taiwan.

They said they are currently in negotiations with a Taiwanese company over a possible partnership deal that would see the shirts made and sold in Taiwan. Politikunatriku.cz sells the shirt in both black and white for 220 Czech koruna (US$9.76) on its website and said ideally it would retail for around the same price in Taiwan.

On Aug. 30, Vystrčil led an 89-member delegation from the Czech Republic on a five-day tour of Taiwan, and on Sept. 1 he delivered a speech at the Legislative Yuan. At the end of his talk, he said, “I want to end my speech with this sentence: I am Taiwanese,” which he also repeated in Mandarin, thus giving birth to the shirt.